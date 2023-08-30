“Ahoj” from my very favorite place! The sun was downright mean this week. Temps sat at the 110-plus mark for almost an entire week. My heart ached for the livestock every single day.
The evening lows didn’t even offer up much grace either. Farmers, ranchers, producers, caretakers – I’m sending my best to you and hope you were able to make it through that week with minimal loss and maximum safety.
Eyes stung in the evenings from the amount of sweat that rolled down throughout the day. Your shirt was sure to be stained a few shades darker within 30 minutes of being outside. If you worked outside all week, it was quite impossible not to grumble and groan every day. It was a tough week and I thank all who bit down and worked even harder to ensure the comfortability of the animal. That was not a job for the weak nor is it ever. I felt so blessed to have such committed farmers in my life last week. It was a week that seemed to last a month.
Our feeder cattle seemed to handle it OK with the help of a few sprinkler moments and shade trees. The horses made camp by their livestock fan, and the chickens puffed but lived to see another day.
Our pairs on pasture are what really took a hit. Unfortunately, we lost two cows from heat stress. Those poor girls just couldn’t take it.
It looks like we are walking into another few days of brutal highs toward the end of this week. I’m wishing, hoping, praying that all will stay safe at your place!
The third cutting of alfalfa is cut, raked, baled and now stacked! We saw a large number of broken bales in this cutting. They were baled during high humidity, making them heavy and tight. Hay is hay, but this just creates another step of picking these broken ones up individually from the field.
We were able to work cattle and get our vaccination day completed before the humidity came in heavy. Besides a few hiccups that are bound to happen, all went smoothly. That’s mainly because we have a very kind neighbor that comes to help us every year.
We began the morning by moving cattle home. The sudden early morning herding must have shocked the gals. While moving home quickly, one slipped in the creek and got herself stuck. So before any sorting could happen, we had to pull the chains out and get this girl out. It’s always a high stress debate on what limb we should safely hook on to and pull. It honestly just depends on how she is laying and what we have easiest access to, although it feels like a risk wherever. Once she was out, we got everyone sorted and in the correct place.
We treated all calves with a pour on solution, seven-way blackleg vaccine, and an intranasal respiratory vaccine. The bull calves were pinched and the smaller exposed heifers were aborted. All in all, it was a successful vaccination day, regardless of a few shin bruises from some powerful kicks!
This was the first year in many we did not have to treat any of the herd for pink eye. I think that alone made us feel like we did one thing right at least! Before Dr. Bohmont retired, there was a year where he sutured more eyes than I care to say. We have been noticing the flies getting heavier, stickier, and slower in the pastures. Hopefully, they continue to behave themselves and give the cattle a break the remainder of the season.
Rain hasn’t fallen here since the last time I chatted with you all. With that being said, I have a feeling harvest will be coming sooner than we think! The talk is already floating around here, and it is hard to believe we are approaching that time already.
Hoping the last few weeks of summer are good to you, your farm, and the ones you love. Stay safe in this Nebraska heat!
Whether it’s 100 degrees or 0 degrees, I feel like the luckiest girl alive to be able to live this life on the farm and learn from the land, livestock, and my favorite farmers. Until next time! “Spanem Bohem.”