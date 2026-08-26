Pulling back the husks of maturing corn in his dryland field, Milligan, Neb., farmer Jordan Uldrich was pleased with how the last four years of focusing on soil biology was finally starting to pay off.
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Jordan Uldrich is a fifth generation on his Fillmore County farm, working with his dad and brother to raise conventional corn, soybeans, milo and rye and a small beef herd. He has adopted regenerative practices, including interseeding cover crops and rotational grazing. Jordan is a board member and has one of the demonstration-education sites for the Nebraska Soil Health Coalition.