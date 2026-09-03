By Isabelle Runge, Lakeview FFA Chapter reporter
The Lakeview FFA Chapter has a very exciting year full of lots of activities and opportunities. We continue to grow and strengthen our commitment to agricultural education while expanding our involvement within the community. Our chapter is proud to be recognized as one of the premier chapters in the state. This achievement reflects all our members’ hard work throughout the year.
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