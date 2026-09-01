By Merrick White, Blair FFA Chapter advisor
The Blair FFA Chapter is excited to be participating in several different events throughout this upcoming year. Our chapter had success this past spring at the Nebraska State FFA Convention where we had several teams and members placed within the top ten. Our chapter looks forward to continuing to compete and strengthening their skills through room learning and practices with their teammates.
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