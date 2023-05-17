Among traditional breeds of hogs, the Berkshire stands out for its meat quality.

The meat is richer, sweeter, darker red, and has more marbling than most breeds, according to Brian Zimmerman.

The Beatrice, Nebraska, man has been raising hogs his entire life and raised Berkshires over the last decade.

The history of the breed is documented as far back as 300 years ago, in England’s county of Berkshire. These “hogs of Berk” were known to be larger than any other hogs at the time, with ham and bacon that was superior to others. Because of its excellent taste, the English Royal Family kept a herd of Berkshires at Windsor Castle for years.

The first Berkshire was imported to the U.S. in 1823, and the American Berkshire Association was founded in 1875, to keep the breed pure and preserve its quality.

The pig is black with six white markings: four white socks, a white splash on the snout, and a white tip on the tail.

Zimmerman appreciates the breed because of its dual purpose. He raises them as show pigs, but can sell the ones not purchased for the showring at a premium. He’s contracted with restaurants in California as a premium product.

The meat is tasty, but the breed does have drawbacks. They don’t gain as quickly as other breeds, Zimmerman said. They take an additional 20 days to get to harvest weight, compared to Durocs. And they can be temperamental.

“They’re not the most docile or easiest to work with,” he said. “But it’s like any other animal. You do your due diligence, take care of them and train them, and they’ll be OK.”

Berkshires’ litter size is smaller, averaging 7.5 piglets per litter, which is less than the average in commercial sow herds. But the goal is meat quality.

“It all depends on what you’re after,” he said.

To get maximum meat quality, Zimmerman lowers the protein level of the feed, especially for the show pigs, which slows down their rate of gain but makes it easy for them to put on more internal marbling.

At Zimmerman Farms, Brian and his wife Tammy raise other breeds as well: Spots, Hampshires, Durocs, Yorkshires and cross-breds. They and their children: Korene, Austin and Shelby, show hogs across the country, winning supreme champions multiple times.

Zimmerman’s father, Orlalee, raised hogs but didn’t have Berkshires. He aquired the breed till about a dozen years ago.

“I thought they’d be a nice addition to our show pig sow herd, and they were,” he said. “And then we started eating them, and I said, ‘holy moly, what have we been missing all these years.’”

The dual purpose is a big advantage.

“The beauty of the Berkshire is that we can sell the show pigs we want to, and the rest we feed out and get a healthy premium,” he said. “You can’t do that with the other breeds because they don’t have the meat quality and the taste that the Berks do.”

“We like to say, don’t just eat pork, eat Berkshire pork,” Zimmerman said. “They’re the Wagyu of the pork world. They have the marbling, they have the taste, and they are tender.”

More information on the breed can be found at AmericanBerkshire.com.

Editor’s Note: This story is the first in a monthly series about hog breeds.