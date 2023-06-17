QUASQUETON, Iowa — Al Wulfekuhle was 21 years old when he bought his first farm in the early 1980s.

“We took our two-week-old daughter to the land closing,” he says. “Two years later, the farm was worth half of what we paid for it. I think that’s why I turned to raising hogs. I couldn’t buy land.”

Wulfekuhle’s plight was shared by thousands of other young farmers as soaring interest rates and falling land values pushed those producers off the farm and into another line of work.

Forty years later, those farmers comprise the youngest segment of the Baby Boomer generation — Americans born from 1946 to 1964.

Those farmers have retired or are thinking about it as the tail end of that generation nears the age of 62.

“I see others retiring, and I’m thinking about it,” says Wulfekuhle, who runs a farrow-to-finish operation near here in Buchanan County, Iowa. “I have three kids who are very successful in their careers and aren’t interested in farming. So we will have to transition into retirement some other way.”

Figuring out how to retire and what to do with the farm is a concern for many Baby Boomers, says David Peters, Extension rural sociologist with Iowa State University. He says for some, continuing to farm may seem like a less painful option than going through the transition.

“They might want to stay involved in the farming operation, but they want to scale back that involvement,” Peters says. “With today’s machinery, you can farm longer than you could years ago when everything wasn’t as mechanized to the level it is now.”

Transitioning to the next generation also brings with it a massive transfer of wealth, says Mary Hendrickson, a sociologist and associate professor with the University of Missouri.

“The big question is where is that wealth going to go?” she says.

Baby Boomers may also be looking to move as they retire, Hendrickson says. Issues such as access to health care could push senior citizens to relocate. Some may move so they are closer to their children and grandchildren.

“They need that social infrastructure,” she says.

There are factors that point to an increase in the population of rural communities and a subsequent boost in services for seniors. According to a 2022 report from the USDA’s Economic Research Service, while rural population declined from 2010-19, it increased dramatically during 2020-21.

“Metropolitan and non-metropolitan population trends shifted dramatically with the onset of the pandemic in 2020,” according to the report. “Population growth in metro areas was 0.5% from July 2018 to July 2019 but fell to an unprecedented low of 0.1% growth during the same period from 2020 to 2021. Increasing death rates from the pandemic combined with record-low births and out-migration from metro areas contributed to the decline of population growth to near zero.”

Peters says while the loss of Baby Boomer farmers is having an impact in 2023, it may be more severe down the road.

“Ten years from now, who will be replacing those farmers in this age group?” he says. “I think we will continue to see land consolidation simply because we do not have the young farmers coming along. We will become even more reliant on machinery as well as more hired labor.”

Rural communities also lose leaders as farmers retire.

“Most rural communities have strong leaders from the farm sector, and when they retire, their community is going to feel that loss,” Peters said. “Those leaders help keep small towns running.”

Wulfekuhle is one of those leaders. The eastern Iowa producer has served the pork industry in Iowa and on a national level. He served as president of the Iowa Pork Producers Association in 2016, and began a term on the National Pork Board board of directors in 2020.

He enjoys meeting producers from around the country, adding many are also Baby Boomers. Wulfekuhle knows first-hand that it’s difficult to be involved in the industry while raising a family.

He says there are many outstanding young farmers who are ready to take on a leadership role. But he says he is worried about what they may encounter.

“They haven’t been through something like the 1980s like we did, and I’m glad they didn’t have to,” Wulfekuhle says. “Those of us who made it through learned from it. I really hope nothing like that happens to this younger generation.”