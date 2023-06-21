People are also reading…
Pork cutout futures ended with gains of $1.32 to $3.25 to start the week. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was reported at $94.62 after a $1.44 drop. CME’s Fresh Bacon Index was $115.34 for the week that ended June 16. USDA estimated Tuesday’s FI hog slaughter at 469k head, setting the week’s pace at 928k, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
August hogs traded to their highest level since May 3 on Tuesday and closed above the 50% retracement of the December-May selloff after trading above it for the previous two sessions, according to the Hightower Report.