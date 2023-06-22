Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean Hogs

Weekly pork sales were 26,670 MT according to the latest Export Sales report. That was a 3-week high but still down 4% from the same week last…

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported:

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

Pork cutout futures closed mostly higher on Friday, though December slipped by 37 cents. The USDA figured the week’s FI hog slaughter through …