USDA’s National Average Base Hog price increased 78 cents on Wednesday to $96.34. The CME Lean Hog Index was 54 cents higher to $88.75 for 6/19, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
August lean hogs traded to another new high for the move on Wednesday, as they continued to correct a deeply oversold condition from late last month, according to the Hightower Report. They closed slightly lower on the day and traders may be getting concerned the market has moved too far, too fast.