The Cattle on Feed report helped shape markets Monday.
“The cattle market opened lower this morning in the wake of the bearish Cattle on Feed and Cattle inventory reports on Friday,” the Hightower Report said. “June placements, July 1 cattle on feed, and July 1 cattle inventory all came in higher than the average trade expectations.”
“October hogs are lower today on what appears to be some back and fill action after last week’s move to the highest level since April 4,” the Hightower Report said. “The market may be seeing some pressure from the sharply lower cattle prices today and from the sharp rallies in corn and soybeans, as high grain prices may encourage some hog producers to liquidate herds.”