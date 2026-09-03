Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
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Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
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Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher on Select, the USDA said.
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