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“The cattle complex ended sharply weaker, which was a bit surprising as cash bids strengthened through the session,” The Hightower Report said. “A negative factor today is the March trade data showing a significant increase of 26% in U.S. imports of Brazilian beef and 23% rise for imports of Argentina beef. Brazil President Lula is in Washington, D.C., today for talks with Trump and it is possible there are discussions about further Brazilian beef imports into the United States after reports Brazil is nearing their quota limit for exports of beef to China.”