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Ben DiCostanzo with Walsh Trading stated at the close of trading that he sees tight feeder cattle supplies that will continue to get tighter as we head toward winter.
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Ben DiCostanzo with Walsh Trading stated at the close of trading that he sees tight feeder cattle supplies that will continue to get tighter as we head toward winter.
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