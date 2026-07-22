A new mapping tool called SAFE MApp, the Secure Ag Farm Emergency Mapping App, gives producers the ability to visualize the potential entry points for diseases to the farm, and then strategize methods to keep them out. The free and easy-to-use application can be accessed with an internet connection and a web browser; there is no need to purchase software.
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