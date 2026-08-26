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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
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In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, the USDA reported:
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“October hogs lost early upside momentum Tuesday and closed see lower and near the bottom of the day’s range. Open interest rose 4,300 contrac…
In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;
“Seasonal pressure remains in place, and the bears have the edge,” the Hightower Report said. “China’s imports of pork in July were down 31.1%…
“October hogs closed marginally higher after finding support after probing down into Friday’s range. A higher close does confirm Friday’s reve…
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