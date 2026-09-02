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Live cattle futures showed Wednesday 87 cents to $1.70 front month losses, according to Barchart. Cash trade has been picked up in the North this week at $345 dressed, steady on the week, with live sales at $218. The Wednesday Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,700 head offered, with live bids at $218-218.50 and dressed at $340. Feeder cattle futures are slipping from the early Wednesday gains with midday losses of 40 cents to $1.60. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 17 cents on August 31 to $329.14.