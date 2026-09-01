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The Hightower Report said, “The cattle market opened steady but closed weaker as the EU news of a suspension of beef imports from Brazil did not result in a stronger start. Today’s extension to the upside in feedgrains was a negative for the cattle market. Prices have had little direction over the past 4 sessions in live cattle and minimal rally power. The weak technical action suggests this may be a pause before the downtrend resumes as small rallies are finding sellers.”