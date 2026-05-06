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“Wheat futures are lower this morning, following weakness in the corn and soybean markets,” Total Farm Marketing said. “July Chicago wheat is down 19-3/4 cents at $6.08, Kansas City is 20 cents lower at $6.70, and Minneapolis spring wheat is down 12-1/4 cents at $6.83-3/4. Forecasts for rain across parts of the U.S. wheat belt limited upside in wheat prices this week. However, traders remain concerned that precipitation may arrive too late for areas where drought damage has already become irreversible.”