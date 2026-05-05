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“Wheat futures are lower across the board this morning as the market consolidates following the recent rally,” Total Farm Marketing said. “July Chicago wheat is down 3-1/2 cents at $6.37-1/2, Kansas City is 9-1/4 cents lower at $6.85-1/4, and Minneapolis spring wheat is down 5-3/4 cents at $6.93-1/4. USDA reported 31% of the U.S. winter wheat crop rated good-to-excellent, up from 30% last week but still the lowest for this point since 2023. Ongoing drought conditions continue to weigh on overall crop health.”