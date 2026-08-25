“Monday’s Crop Progress report saw soybean good to excellent ratings fall by 1 point from last week to 60% which compared to 69% at this time last year and the 5-year average of 62%. 91% of the crop is setting pods and 6% is dropping leaves which is ahead of the normal pace for this time,” Doherty said.
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