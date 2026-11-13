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Amanda Brill at Total Farm Marketing said, “Soybeans ended the day higher, and although they closed 9 cents off their highs, prices held up well from this morning’s levels. Support came from strong export sales, and the potential that the USDA may increase export demand in future WASDE reports. Brazilian weather was also a factor as some key growing areas are dry with lower soil moisture levels.” The Hightower Report said, “The dollar was slightly higher and the fact that overall bean sales are holding up is a positive sign but to get a significant extension of this rally, a weather problem in South America and/or larger China demand is needed, especially if China is going to reach the 25 million ton commitment by year’s end.”