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“USDA released weekly export inspections this morning. For the week ending April 30, Corn export sales were 53.6 MB for old crop and 4.8 MB for new crop. This total was softer than last week, but within expectations. Corn export sales remained 29% ahead of last year,” Heinberg said. “Corn planting pace should run ahead of schedule this week as the weather forecast remains colder than normal, but dry going into next week. Frost concerns over the corn belt for the next couple of nights will be a concern for early planted, emerging crops.”