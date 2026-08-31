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Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Corn price action is kicking off the final trade day of August with modest losses of fractionally to 1 ½ cents. Month end pressure could play a role today. Futures held onto the Friday gains into the close, with contracts settling 1 to 4 cents higher. September rallied 28 ¼ cents last week, with December 28 up cents. Open interest was up 35,585 contracts on Friday. There were 90 deliveries issued against September corn on First Notice Day.”