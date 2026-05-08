According to Bloomburg, “Global food prices rose to their highest in more than three years as the Iran war disrupted supply chains, raising the prospect of higher bills for shoppers.
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According to Bloomburg, “Global food prices rose to their highest in more than three years as the Iran war disrupted supply chains, raising the prospect of higher bills for shoppers.
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