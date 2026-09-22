People are also reading…
We have had enough rain for the fall. That’s what you’ll find most farmers talking about throughout Audubon. We have had 5.5 inches so far in the latest round at my place, and it is still raining a bit Monday morning. I never thought I would say this, but we are too wet. We need to dry out so the crops can dry. Harvest is right around the corner once it begins to dry out. Pastures are doing well due to the rains, but we are hoping to get calves weaned once it dries. It has been too wet for several weeks to do it. Fourth cutting of hay is ready once it dries as well.