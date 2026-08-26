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Where has summer gone? School starts this week, college starts and all the kids are so excited! Some silage has started on lighter, faster ground that missed some of the rains this summer. Have found some gray leaf spot in corn and isolated southern rust. Corn is probably a quarter milk line or more. Finding some tip back and pollination issues from the heat during pollination. Soybeans are filling out good with some of the maturities starting to turn. It doesn't look like rain for the week and some warm days will push the crop along.