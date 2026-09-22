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Wet week around here. Rained every day and it looks like next week will be more of the same. Not much harvesting will get done in September—so much for an early harvest. Stalk quality is deteriorating in some hybrids and especially if guys didn’t spray fungicides. Once it’s dry I would recommend going after some of the fields that are showing some standability issues. Even though we haven’t had sunshine the beans are maturing, so when the weather straightens out guys will be ready to roll hard. Hopefully get into harvest soon and have some yield reports. Stay safe.