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It was another wet week with rain four days and nights out of the seven. Total rainfall was 2.5 inches. The soybeans continue to change color from yellow to brown and advance towards harvest maturity. They have dropped many leaves with the help from the rain. Most of the corn is continuing to turn brown as well. I am a little concerned about the stalk integrity. When the fields dry enough to walk in them, scouting will be an urgent task to identify any stalk issues and determine harvest priority. I did note airplanes in the area seeding cover crops on the days that it did not rain.