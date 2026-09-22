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If one word could summarize the past week, and really the entire growing season, it would be ‘wet.’ Waterways have been running out of their banks, and tile lines are blowing with excess water across the region. The ground simply has no more capacity to absorb what continues to fall, and what we have received has come at the worst possible time on the calendar. Looking ahead, this week offers little relief. We want wind, sunshine and low humidity to firm up field conditions. In the meantime, the corn and soybeans continue to die down and mature nicely. Until Mother Nature gets on the same page, patience is the name of the game. Personally, I have no interest in being the farmer whose combine or grain cart ends up as the talk of the neighborhood for being stuck in the mud. So, as difficult as it is to follow my own advice, patience really is the only option.