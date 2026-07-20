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The corn in our area, including all our fields, is fully tasseled and still looking pretty good. I still have not seen much of any disease pressure out there. The soybeans are showing some stress from the excessive rain of a few weeks ago with yellowing in areas of heavy soil followed by the excessive heat over the last week and no rainfall. Seed corn fields in the area are starting to see some activity with machines out wheel-pulling and cutting tassels and a few crews here and there. I am continuing to monitor my corn fields to decide when to pull the trigger on applying fungicides.