Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring small-town restaurants in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

EMDEN, Ill. — Todd Schmitgall got a phone call from a worried friend on a Friday in June. This friend needed help, quickly.

Severe weather, including a derecho, struck central Illinois June 29, knocking out electric power for more than 100,000 people. Among them was a wedding caterer.

It was the day after the storm and the day before the wedding that the father of the bride called. The family was able to find a new venue in Emden but had no food for their 250 guests.

The friend came to the right person. Schmitgall ran a catering business for years, has decades of cooking experience, a restaurant staff, and a heart for giving.

“We pulled it all together. We knocked it out of the park,” Schmitgall says with a big smile.

He says the community really came together for him when he needed it most, and he’s ready to do the same. His son Gage, a 17-year-old Hartem High School student, was killed in a car accident in August 2021.

Schmitgall says hearing all the stories from others about his son's kindness, experiencing community support, and the establishment of a scholarship fund in Gage’s name all made it more bearable.

Schmitgall’s own tribute to his son is the restaurant he opened in the village of Emden in 2022.

“Gage loved doves,” says Schmitgall, explaining the inspiration for naming his new restaurant the Dovetail Inn.

The restaurant also reflects the personality of the village of 485 with historic photos of Emden on the wall. This Logan County village is surrounded by farm country, so there is naturally a farmers’ table where retired and working farmers often gather for morning coffee, breakfast and to solve the problems of the world.

“Meals and memories are made here,” Schmitgall says.

Dovetail Inn has a busy takeout business at harvest when people send someone to get a hardy meal. At harvest, Schmitgall also puts together a brown bag lunch sold for $10 at the Hartsburg and Emden elevators. Then with the proceeds, every day during harvest, he donates $100 to FFA to support future farmers.

“You gotta bet on the kids,” he says.

Schmitgall knows what his regulars like for breakfast and often gets it started when he sees them walking in the door.

“For one guy, it’s waffles on Wednesday and French toast Fridays,” he says.

Schmitgall has worked in the restaurant business since he was a kid, learning the trade from his parents who owned the Village Inn Restaurant in Minier.

As a teenager at Olympia High School in Stanford, Illinois, he heard guest speakers from the Culinary Art School in Providence, Rhode Island. They invited students to visit the school on the East Coast, so Schmitgall and his father took them up the offer for a free bus trip across the country to see the culinary program. Schmitgall enrolled and graduated. He followed that up with a business degree at Florida International University in Miami.

“My Mom always said, ‘Go. See. Do’,” he says.

Eventually, all roads led to home to work in the family restaurant and establish a thriving catering business in Minier. He said both he and his parents benefited from that arrangement as he shared some of the best and newest creative ideas he had learned from around the country and they shared their experience about how to make customers happy in a small Midwest town.

His parents operated the restaurant from 1972 to 2002 and closed it after 30 years of serving the community.

At that time, Schmitgall was ready for a change of career. He became a truck driver for almost two decades.

Then one day he got a phone call from an Emden banker telling him a downtown restaurant was for sale. Schmitgall asked his friend Jeff Vaughn if he would join him if he bought the restaurant. He did. And that team along with a strong crew of other employees is serving up food to the community.

The new restaurant was already bringing in good crowds when it was featured on TV 25 Peoria’s “You Gotta Eat!” The TV segment spread the word about the little food gem in central Illinois that served popular fried foods and some more uncommon items including frog legs, alligator, and gizzards. He quickly sold 60 pounds of gizzards, which Schmitgall calls “the poor man’s shrimp.”

They are open Tuesday to Saturday serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Details are listed on their Facebook page and website, thedovetailinn.com.

Today Schmitgall shares recipes from the Village Inn Restaurant Cookbook, made popular when his family restaurant was in Minier. The recipes have been converted to family size instead of in servings large enough to feed the community.