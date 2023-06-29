HEYWORTH, Ill. — The man known far and wide today as Farmer Scott, planted his first popcorn when he was 7 years old in 1974. His dad gave him permission to plant strawberry popcorn.

“I was disappointed it didn’t taste like strawberries,” Scott Trimble said.

Still, it tasted different than other popcorn. He was so intrigued that he kept trying different varieties, and today he fills orders for Farmer Scott’s Premium Popcorn all over the world. Now he makes more than 300 flavors.

“I just started growing it and it was fun. Who doesn’t like to grow corn? It’s fun to plant, fun to watch grow, and fun to harvest,” he said.

Popcorn used to come second to Trimble’s Produce Farm, but today they are equally as important to the fifth-generation farmer. Popcorn first became a commercial business for him after he took popcorn to a Christmas party. It was such a big hit, people wanted to buy it.

“It was a huge learning curve,” he said of becoming a commercial grower, producer and packager, meeting all the official state and federal requirements with nutritional labels, barcodes and enhanced packaging.

“Farming is not for the faint of heart. There is so much risk and we are subject to so many different things. It takes a lot of faith and a very resilient person to do what we do,” he says.

Now he has a shop in uptown Heyworth where he sells both produce and his gourmet popcorn.

There are three groups involved in the popcorn industry: the growers, the processors (like Jolly Time Popcorn), and the makers.

“I’m the only person in the U.S. to do it all under one roof,” he says while standing in a six-acre popcorn field beside a pumpkin field he is drip irrigating at the same time.

He does most of the process himself, getting help from four employees.

His popcorn has a higher rate of pop than most because of the care he takes in the by-hand process, he says. He uses a one-row picker to harvest his corn, not a combine. And he separates the cobs from the kernels with an antique-looking separator.

Next, the popcorn goes into a cleaner he designed himself.

“I had the idea at 2 a.m.,” he says of the cleaner design.

He fills large special storage bags with popcorn and closes them with a sewing machine on site. The shop also has a giant popper and, the maker where he can add caramel or other flavorings for a slow spin.

“My caramel corn is from my mother’s recipe with a few tweaks,” he says.

He cooks the caramel in big pots on the stove.

The fresh ingredients also make a difference. He gets his brown sugar from sugar beet growers in Michigan.

He also designed his distinctive label and does the packaging all on-site.

He doesn’t sell microwave popcorn — yet. But he is in talks with a company in Missouri that bags microwave popcorn and will be adding that to his line.

He grows all colors, with red, white a blue kernels popular in July.