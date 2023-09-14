This week’s recipe is from Helen Tuttle. Like the restaurant itself, it’s not a traditional recipe.
Get up in the morning and go downstairs.
Gather up #5 roll of ground beef and start your affairs
Patty one out and put it in a pan — patty on
Patty on until it is all done.
We use the best burger that we can get
Put condiments on top if it
That’s filled with God’s Love
Now we start to eat
It’s something that can’t be beat
Come to Moonshine to see it grilled
Cook it, eat it and you are filled
Best in the world
And very filling
Talk and visit while it is grilling.