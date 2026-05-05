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We had a rough start to the week with a fairly broad-sweeping storm moving through. While this put the brakes on any remaining planting efforts for the week, it provided some moisture to get the corn and beans up out of the ground and give them a boost to gain some height and find some early nutrients. Luckily, there was no major wind or hail damage from the storms in the county. The latter part of the week did dry out but also cooled off to slightly below normal temperatures. Soybeans took a pause and lost some color with the night temps in the low 40s, but they’re still looking good. A few more fields were planted over the weekend, and the wheat fields have gained uniformity as they fill heads.