An age of innovation in farming and throughout society is about to begin, according to a recent presentation hosted by the North American Equipment Dealers Association.

During a talk earlier this month, Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist for Corpay, a global payment service company, predicted that we are about to see a rapid age of innovation.

“An age of innovation is about to begin, but there will be widespread disruptions and disappointment first,” he said. “There will be negative gains for a while and then we will move forward.”

Schamotta noted that history has been full of periods of innovation that followed shifts or downturns in society.

“Whenever we have a big shock, we tend to see acceleration of innovation,” he said. “The shock of the pandemic has changed society and historically we see new innovation after the shock. The technology was there before the shock, but it wasn’t being used.”

Schamotta points to the shift of more people working from home as a result of the COVID pandemic in 2020.

“Over 47 percent of workers are in a hybrid work situation and won’t be going back to working full-time in the office,” he said. “Early retirements surged during that time and 2.5 million workers exited the workforce. The working age population is shrinking and Canada and the U.S. are have a big drop in the working age population every year. We are barely keeping our heads above water.”

This drop in the workforce will likely continue to bring on the adaptation of robots.

“The use of robots is going up and the processing power in artificial intelligence is exploding,” he noted.

A change in number of farmers since the 1940s will continue to have significant impacts, according to Schamotta.

“In the 1940s, 20 percent of people worked on farms and ranches and roughly 30 percent worked in factories,” he said. “Now less than five percent of people work on farms and there has been growth in areas like administration and personal services. Over 75 percent of the professions we have today didn’t exist in 1940.”

Because of a number of factors, Schamotta said “entirely new occupations” are going to emerge.

“We have a clash of civilizations due to geopolitical competition and that is making trade more difficult,” he said. “Increased global trade helps to lower inflation and keep companies going on an even keel, but we may be going in reverse for a while. But scarcity can drive innovation.”

Schamotta said other periods of history where disruption and scarcity were present helped technology emerge.

“The ‘Black Death’ of 1350-1400 wiped out a large portion of the labor force, making people more valuable. We saw improvements in worker wages and a breakdown of the feudal system,” he said. “Innovations were deployed like printing and ways of making clothing. We are seeing an equivalent episode now.”

While it’s not certain what kind of innovations will be emerging in the not too distant future, Schamotta said one thing is certain.

“The big changes are anticipated, but we never see them coming,” he said. “The present moment used to be the unimaginable future.”