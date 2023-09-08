Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) is continuing to make its march up the Red River Valley and across North Dakota, and Rick Swenson, Peterson Farms Seed lead agronomist, says this is the worst year he’s seen for SCN.

“It’s just spreading across North Dakota now,” Swenson said. “It’s kind of made its way all across Minnesota and it’s working its way north through the Red River Valley and it’s starting to march its way west.”

SCN is the most devastating pest to soybean crop yields in the U.S. Severe infection causes stunting, yellowing, impaired canopy development and yield loss. SCN symptoms can often go unnoticed by growers, which is why Swenson encourages growers get out in the fields and take samples.

“NDSU has been picking up hits across the state, and it’s such an easy, cheap, even free thing to sample for,” he said. “We’re really encouraging people to get out there and get a baseline more than anything.”

Swenson, who lives in Fergus Falls, Minn., says they started picking up SCN in the area in 2006, but it was really in 2010 when they started finding the pest more and more in the Red River Valley.

“Last fall, we had drought conditions, but right by Wahpeton we had some huge numbers come back that were really off the charts,” he said. “These are good growers, great farmers, and it snuck up on them. Out at Clifford a few weeks ago, we were in an area that had 60-bushel soybeans in 2021, but this year they were barely a foot tall with 30-40 cysts on one root. That’s really alarming. These are great growers, and it’s sneaking up on them.”

When it comes to testing, according to Swenson, the cysts go from a real white color to brown, making them harder to see later in the fall.

“When sampling roots after a soybean crop, you might have high numbers, but I’m just encouraging people that if they’re going out to sample fertility for their corn crop, just to pull a sample to get a baseline,” he said.

Swenson noted that he believes the no-till or minimum-till situation in North Dakota and South Dakota may help slow the spread of SCN in the area.

“I’ve talked to a lot of people, and it’s not even a conversation. It might go that much slower with no tillage,” he said. “I believe tillage is probably out biggest culprit of spreading this right now.”

On top of SCN spreading throughout the Red River Valley, Swenson also said he has seen some resistance starting to show up.

“SCN is the number on yield-robbing problem for soybeans in the country. It took almost 70 years to get here, but it’s here now, and on top of that, there’s some resistance showing up,” he said. “There’s a combination of cysts coming in the area with potential resistance. With what we’re seeing, even in areas like central Minnesota, nobody is testing for it. People are probably losing yield and they don’t even know it.”

Again, Swenson stressed the importance and ease of going out and getting a sample.

“The biggest thing to me is to get a baseline,” he said. “In the area down by Graceville, south of Fergus Falls, they do a cyst test whenever they do a fertility test. It’s such a cheap thing to do. There’s no reason not to be looking for it.”

As for this year’s soybean crop, Swenson says yields this year will come down to a case of the “haves and have nots.”

“Some people got rain off and on all season long and some got pretty good rain in July and into August,” he said. “Those beans saw a huge recovery and the rain is going to help. A lot of those plants went back to flowering and are putting on some more pods. It really just depends on how much rain areas received to this point.”