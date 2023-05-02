Some 25 states in the nation had wheat growers that participated in the National Wheat Yield Contest (NWYC), hosted by the National Wheat Foundation, last year. Now in its eighth year, the contest receives about 350 entries every year.

Wheat growers enter the contest because they have a lot of pride in their farm and in their wheat production – and they like to challenge themselves.

“The contest is fun for growers, and it’s also challenging for growers to say, ‘What can I do with this new variety? What can I do with this new practice that I’m going to start doing? I’m going to put this fertilizer on in a different way, or I’m going to do another fungicide application.’ They want to see that they are challenging themselves,” said Anne Osborne, project manager of the NWYC at the National Wheat Foundation (NFW), who has lived and worked in agriculture in North Dakota since 1991.

“We have wheat growers who repeat the contest every year, but we also get new entrants every year,” she added.

Entry deadlines

The deadline for wheat growers to enter into the winter wheat category is May 15, while the deadline for spring wheat entries is Aug. 1.

“There’s not a lot of winter wheat in North Dakota, but we had some winners from the state last year in that category,” Osborne said.

With spring wheat, the contest usually has winners from North Dakota.

“We do very well in the contest in North Dakota. But of course, we’re one of the biggest wheat-producing states,” she said.

In addition to the winter wheat and spring wheat categories, there are two sub-categories, dryland wheat and irrigated wheat. All entered wheat must have a test weight of 57-58 pounds.

Under dryland, they award not just straight yield, but yield and the county percent over county yield.

In North Dakota and other states, there are regions where production is not as high as in other areas due to the climate or the soil. The NWF wanted to make sure that wheat growers living in less productive areas still had an equal chance of winning and they addressed this issue to make the contest operate on an even playing field.

For example, if the county average for dryland wheat is 34 bushels per acre and a wheat grower’s final yield is 94.96 bushels per acre on dryland, that total would be a 172.56 percent increase over the county average.

“In 2018, we added the county percentage to give more opportunities for people growing wheat on dryland. If you’re not in a super-productive county or fields, it would be hard to win based on yield. But with percent over county, then we spread it out and see,” she said. “It’s a nice way to recognize the productivity that each different area is doing.”

When the winners are chosen, the judges first pick the “Bin Busters,” which is the top out of each category. There are four Bin Busters. Then the judges put them aside and figure out state winners.

“For every state, we recognize one, first to third, and then all those first state winners are going to compete against each other, so we aren’t going to end up with 24 winners in the same state,” Osborne said.

Quality added to the contest

Last year, the contest added a new category – quality – which demonstrates to bakers, millers, and other end-users that high-yielding wheat can also be high quality.

All the hard wheats go to the Northern Crops Institute in Fargo and the soft wheats go to Portland, Ore., to the Wheat Marketing Center, where experts analyze the wheat for their quality characteristics.

The wheat is milled and baked. For hard wheat, the bakers make bread to evaluate, while the soft white wheat is made into sponge cake, and the soft red wheat is made into a sugar cookie to be evaluated.

Osborne explained to the millers that the contest was not just about yield.

“Millers were saying they didn’t want to support a contest that just pushes yield. And I said, ‘We’re not going to just push yield. We’re going to push both yield and quality.’ End-use quality is so important that we decided it would be an important part of the contest, so we added it to the NWYC,” Osborne explained.

Profit is also “really important” because growers have to be able to make money on their wheat or they’re not going to raise it.

“They can raise a lot of other crops in our state, especially, but in other states, too. We have to make sure that they’re doing these extra inputs and that it is paying them back in terms of yield,” she said. “But also, if it’s protein, they get a premium, so we’re making sure to try to monitor what people are doing and to make sure that it’s going to be profitable.”

She added that growers become frustrated when “they feel like they’re not paid directly for their high quality, but they are paid indirectly for the high quality.”

Several years ago, Osborne said that millers stopped purchasing wheat in a certain state because the state was using a variety that wasn’t good for baking. They purchased the wheat from a different state instead.

In addition, high quality is the reason Japan, the Philippines, and Mexico are buying U.S. wheat.

“Growers need to understand why this quality piece is so important if they are not getting paid for it at the elevator on the day they sell their wheat. Our wheat is a very high quality, consistent product, and that is the reason countries like Japan are our regular customers,” she said.

Entering harvest data

Osborne said she has found her contestants don’t just pour on inputs on a 5-acre field and use that for their wheat contest entry.

“Most of my contestants aren’t just pouring the fertilizer to that specific field, but they are raising really good quality wheat on their whole farm, and then they’re picking out the best five acres and entering that into the contest,” Osborne said.

Growers in the NWYC enter their harvest data into the database by Oct. 1.

“At harvest, entrants have a supervisor out there with them to ensure the integrity of the contest, and they sign off on their elevator scale tickets,” she said. “There’s a lot of folks that can be a supervisor, such as an Extension agent, a retired Extension agent, an ag lender or retired ag lender. We just don’t want it to be their own crop consultant or their own seed salesperson.”

The 24 national winners in 2022 sent in an 8-pound wheat sample when Osborne notified them of their win. From there, a panel of wheat quality experts chose the quality winners.

“Winners receive tickets to Commodity Classic, where we have a winner’s reception, and everybody really enjoys that. It’s such a fun night for them to get to visit with each other from across the country, and then they visit about how they raise their wheat, and we give out the trophies and enjoy food and beverages,” Osborne said.

In 1977, the National Association of Wheat Growers (NAWG) decided that they wanted to have a separate entity to educate, research and conduct outreach, because NAWG is focused on policy. They formed the NWF.

Growers who enter the NWYC need to be members of NAWG. If their state is not a member, they join as individuals.

“The NWYC is one of the most recognizable wheat contests, and it’s the only national contest for wheat,” she said.

The NWYC sponsors provide some of the funding to run the contest and many give vouchers to wheat growers to pay for their NWYC entry fee of $100 per entry.

Osborne’s ag career in ND

Osborne graduated with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education from Montana State University. She has worked in North Dakota in agriculture for 30 years.

“I came to North Dakota because of a job with DuPont in crop protection,” she said.

She worked for a DuPont development representative in Twin Falls, Idaho, during college.

A lot of times internships end up being jobs after college, and that is what happened to her.

In addition to crop protection, she gained experience in inside sales, and customer service with the DuPont Company. Osborne is a certified crop advisor and has worked directly with growers on seed, fertilizer, crop inputs and services in ag retail for several years.

“I was working in ag retail when I saw this job with the NWYC come up, and I thought it sounded like a lot of fun. I do the yield and quality contest, but I also do the other things that the National Wheat Foundation does,” she said.

Osborne has also served and held leadership positions on many boards and committees such as North Dakota Corn Growers, Advanced Crop Advisors Workshop Committee, Ag in the Classroom, and Board of Pensions for the Dakotas United Methodist Church.

NWF projects

NWF works on many research, education, and marketing projects. One such project is “Nutrition through Wheat,” where they work with the grains part of the dietary guidelines for Americans that is due to come up again in 2025.

“That is the USDA MyPlate that replaced the food pyramid. That committee is working right now to establish those guidelines that will come out in 2025. We are working together to make sure we have a nutritionist that is monitoring the activities of that committee to make sure they use good science to have the grain foods on the MyPlate,” she said.

Osborne pointed out that doesn’t mean just 100 percent whole grains. The scientific data is showing that a combination of whole grains and enriched grains can be a “part of a really healthy diet.”

The other part of that nutrition is the high yield/high quality project, which highlights the importance of “quality” to the NWYC and for growers.

“Millers and bakers often think if growers get a really good yield, then it’s going to have low protein and low quality,” she said. “That may be the case, but it may not. If you pick the right variety and you give it really good inputs where you’re managing this crop to be high yield, you’re also usually getting high quality.

“Breeders are also doing a good job at picking varieties that have good end-use qualities, too,” she added.

The NWF has also funded a preliminary bio-fortification zinc study, which means that the crop grown would have more zinc or other mineral deficiencies in it.

The NWF also provides scholarships for college students, and funds some leadership programs for future board members or state leaders in their own states.

Sponsors

There are many partners with entry vouchers that contestants are encouraged to use to pay entry fees, especially from the sponsors.

The contest could not be held without its sponsors, which include: WestBred, John Deere, U.S. Wheat Associates, BASF, The McGregor Companies, Croplan, Eastman, AgriMaxx, Ardent Mills, DynaGro, Limagrain Cereal Seeds, PlainsGold, UPL, Ohio Corn & Wheat, Mennel Milling, FarmLogs powered by Bushel, GrainSense, Miller Milling, North Carolina Small Grain Growers, Grain Craft, Grow Pro Genetics, Michigan Wheat, Kansas Wheat, Northern Crops Institute and the North Dakota Mill and Elevator.

To enter the contest or for more information, see www.yieldcontest.wheatfoundation.org.