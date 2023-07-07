With warm temperatures and very sporadic rain, spring wheat is in the midst of a weather market, but the recent USDA planted acreage report on June 30 is also having some influence.

“With spring wheat, we’re in a weather market, which brings a little more volatility to trading depending on who gets rain, who misses, and how much they get. Those normal things are where the Fourth of July can either bring fireworks to the markets or bring a washout depending on which direction it goes,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director with the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

According to Peterson, the market was being supported toward the latter part of June with expanding drought concerns and soil moisture deficits across some key parts of the Corn Belt, which got the market going a little bit. Then the forecast changed and some of those drier areas received some pretty good precipitation.

“The extended outlook then shifted a little to where it was maybe not be as stressful for not as big a part of the Corn Belt as earlier, so that deflated the market some,” he said.

The market still had weather concerns as we entered early July, but some other new news the market could trade on came in the June 30 acreage report. As in most years, there were some surprises. The biggest was that national corn acres were 2 million more than expected, taking them up to 94 million acres planted, which would be the third highest since 1944, and more than 5 million acres up from last year.

“And because corn and wheat are linked, certainly at the feed channels, that deflated the markets a bit,” he said. “On the flip side, soybean acres were only 83.5 million, which is down 5 percent from a year ago and about 3-4 million acres less than the trade had been expecting. The bullish momentum kind of shifted into the oilseed complex and soybeans, whereas corn and wheat were under a little pressure.”

On the wheat side, somewhat surprising was that hard red spring wheat acres came in higher than the March survey and higher than expected, up about 3 percent from last year to 11.1 million acres.

“When you combine that with a report earlier in the week from Stats Canada, which put their spring wheat acres to the highest level in 20 years, up to 19.5 million, spring wheat has more work to do to offset some of those higher-than-expected acreage estimates,” he said.

In the futures market, on June 22, Minneapolis September wheat was pushing near the $9 per bushel level. By the end of June, after the shift of the weather patterns for the Corn Belt and the June 30 acreage report, prices had fallen all the way back to $8.10 a bushel.

“That’s still higher than the early June lows of $7.80, but nonetheless, a pretty good retraction from some of the strength we had been building,” he said. “Now as we’re into July, it’s still going to be weather forecasts for the Corn Belt as well as crop condition reports for spring wheat and harvest progress for the hard red winter wheat region that will drive the markets.

“I think the markets should establish a trading range just because there is a fair amount of bullish factors in the world market despite some of this near-term bearishness,” he added.

Peterson explained that some of that bullishness is the fact that the hard red winter wheat region endured a pretty good drought, and now they’ve been struggling with some rain across parts of the key harvest regions.

As of June 26, winter wheat harvest was 24 percent complete nationally. The typical five-year average is 33 percent. A year ago it was close to 40 percent harvested. The state with the biggest concern is Kansas, where just 21 percent of the crop has been harvested. That compares to 50 last year and 40 percent on average. Oklahoma was over half done, but typically they’re about 80 percent done. With some more favorable weather in the forecast, they should be able to make better progress.

“The concerns with quality include falling numbers issues, but the more immediate concern is they are seeing some lighter test weights in areas, and just facing a lot of heavy weed pressure coming into the thinner stands of wheat, which add to the challenge,” he said.

He also noted that protein levels for hard red spring wheat, typically at 11-12 percent, have been “pretty good,” averaging 13 percent in some of the initial samples.

“But that’s to be expected with lower yields due to the drought and heat stress the crop has been going through,” he said.

In the spring wheat region, currently 30 percent of the crop is headed with the crop being pushed ahead of normal with the early heat in June. Typically, about 25 percent is headed. Last year, only 7 percent was headed at this time. Heading ranges from 23 percent in North Dakota to 70 percent in South Dakota.

Condition ratings in Minnesota and Montana are the highest across the region, followed by North Dakota and South Dakota. South Dakota had some pretty tough conditions in some areas. As a result, 33 percent of the crop there is rated in poor-to-very poor condition.

“In some areas, there will be some abandonment, but, ironically, other areas that have caught some rains are looking at a pretty good crop. So variability still seems to be the key word when you talk to producers across the region,” he said.

In North Dakota, 16 percent of the spring wheat crop is rated poor-to-very poor, but there are other regions that have good crops. Some of the drier areas in early June did receive some good rains in late June, so that’s expected to benefit some of that crop.

“We’ll have to wait to see how it bears out in future crop condition reports,” he said, adding that with more of the crop heading and a little more humid, cooler, and wetter conditions, the risk for Fusarium has increased in certain areas.

As of early July, the spring wheat crop nationally is rated 50 percent good-to-excellent.

“It’s not one of our best crops in the last 10 years, but certainly not the poorest. A year ago at this time we were rated 55 percent good-to-excellent, so just slightly below what turned out to be a good-yielding crop, but then last year also saw less early heat,” he said.

Referring back to the March survey, 600,000 more acres of spring wheat got planted than was originally projected. Of that, 400,000 was in North Dakota and 200,000 was in Montana. Compared to a year ago, in both North Dakota and Montana, spring wheat plantings are running higher, while in Minnesota it’s slightly lower.

Taking a closer look at North Dakota numbers, Peterson pointed out the total crops that were expected to be planted in the March survey held close to the June numbers, but there was definitely a shift.

“There were more hay acres and more corn acres. Barley was a big surprise from the March survey with about 200,000 more acres being planted,” he said.

The crops that came in much lower than expected were durum, which was down over 200,000, and soybeans, both nationally, down 3.5 million, and in North Dakota, which was down 900,000 acres.

“Those numbers came as a big surprise to the market. We’ll see how it all shakes out,” he said. “Crop condition ratings for spring wheat are lower than a year ago. We still have some of those early stressed areas where the top end of the yield has been taken out, so having a few more acres to deal with probably helps a little for production stability.”

Looking at Canadian spring wheat, they are dry in parts of Manitoba, but Saskatchewan has picked up some rains, and obviously the crop is far from being made.

“But if they do have that big of an acreage base and pull off average type yields, they will be a strong competitor in the market again next year. So for us, hopefully we can maintain stable production with a year ago, get a good quality harvest, and be able to compete more aggressively into that export market,” he said. “That’s what's been in the market, and now with shortened holiday trade, more of the market action will take place after the Fourth of July and we’ll see what direction it goes.”

On the world scene, for the U.S., the challenge right now is the fact that our wheat continues to be the most expensive wheat in the world market.

But there are some things that may start to put a little support under world values, according to Peterson.

“The crop (in India) is expected to come in smaller than anticipated, so they look to be a net importer rather than an exporter. The European crop has faced some adverse weather, some hotter, drier conditions, so that crop may be a bit smaller,” he said.

“And, of course, the Black Sea Grain Initiative continues to be a big variable in the market and is set to expire in mid-July. And if Russia holds true that they’re not going to agree to extend it, that would certainly lend support to the world wheat market,” he added.

“Other than that, we’re currently in a weather market, and that always creates some uncertainty and volatility, and I wouldn’t expect that to lessen as we make our way through July and see where the corn and soybean crops go, but also how the hard red winter wheat crop harvest goes and how the hard red spring wheat crop finishes next month,” he concluded.