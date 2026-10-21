The mild weather continues here in south-central Montana. The weighted clouds on this overcast Monday morning hint at rain. They remind me it’s time to do another lap in the garden to peek under the leaves and see what treasures are waiting to be discovered. Nature rewards our season-long efforts – watering, weeding and (patiently) waiting – with colorful, delicious fruits and vegetables. If there is ever a moment to celebrate and reward ourselves with flavorful and nutritious dishes, it is now. Our hard work produces rewards on more than one level – not only the fruits and vegetables themselves, but the nutrition packed inside them, too.
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