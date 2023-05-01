John Deere has introduced a new See & Spray Premium performance upgrade kit for John Deere self-propelled sprayers. The kit uses a vision system powered by artificial intelligence with precise application by only spraying the weeds and not the entire field.
People are also reading…
With See & Spray Premium farmers gain access to advanced See & Spray technology that targets weeds with non-residual herbicides in corn, soybeans and fallow fields. In addition, they can still use their sprayer all season-long to make broadcast applications at standard operating speeds.
See & Spray Premium is a single tank system that simplifies tendering for the operator. As the sprayer moves through the field, See & Spray Premium utilizes advanced stability provided by John Deere BoomTrac Pro 2.0. This technology stabilizes the sprayer boom as cameras mounted to the boom capture clear images of the field. Within milliseconds, a machine learning model uses multiple images captured by the cameras to differentiate weed from crop. Once a weed is detected, a command is sent to the John Deere ExactApply nozzle to spray it. In addition, See & Spray Premium can be used to generate a weed pressure map for the field that was sprayed in the John Deere Operations Center.
For more information, visit John Deere.com.