Related to this story

Most Popular

JD L341R HD Square Baler

JD L341R HD Square Baler

John Deere introduces the new L341R High-Density Large Square Baler. The new baler creates 3x4 high-density bales. For straw bales, farmers ca…

GP VT1100 Turbo-Max

GP VT1100 Turbo-Max

Great Plains has introduced its true vertical tillage implement, the VT1100 Turbo-Max. The new VT1100 Turbo-Max features a robust frame to sup…

FarmHQ iOS Irrigation App

FarmHQ iOS Irrigation App

Farm technology company FarmHQ announces its FarmHQ smartphone app for remotely monitoring and controlling irrigation equipment is now availab…