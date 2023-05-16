Case IH introduces the 2110 Early Riser planter and an updated 2150 Early Riser planter to its 2000 series lineup. The 2110 Early Riser rigid mounted planter and updated 2150 Early Riser planter are available to order for Spring 2024.
Featuring a rigid mounted design and 1.9- or 3.0-bushel on-row hopper options, the 2110 Early Riser planter tackles farming challenges. Updates to the 2150 Early Riser planter include split bulk fill tank scales and an optional increased liquid tank capacity for more tendering and filling efficiency, as well as greater acre coverage.
The 2110 Early Riser planter acts as a workhorse for small-field operations and bedded crops. Six- and eight-row configurations available in 30-, 36-, 38- and 40-inch spacings, while automated vacuum control offers enhanced efficiency and accuracy. A durable 7”x7” main frame tube design provides a solid foundation to ensure accurate seed placement.
For more information visit www.caseih.com.