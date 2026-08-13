Social media went wild recently after the United Kingdom’s second-largest supermarket announced it was going to stock only white eggs in its own brand. The company claimed they are more environmentally friendly.
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With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.