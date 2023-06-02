Excavation crews began laying the groundwork on farmland for the University of Idaho-Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment. It’s expected to feature the nation’s largest research dairy.
Earthmoving began May 4. Once the site is prepared construction workers will begin pouring cement for the milking parlor. The first cows may arrive to the center before the end of 2024, with milking starting in early 2025.
The University of Idaho and its partners stated they had hoped to start work in summer 2022. But they’ve reaped rewards from their choice to delay building because it allowed time for construction costs to decline. The price of building the project’s initial phase, which will include a 2,000-cow dairy adjacent to a 640-acre research farm, declined by about $4 million during the hiatus following a ceremonial groundbreaking for the project held June 30, 2022.
Mark McGuire, director of the University of Idaho-Agricultural Experiment Station, said, “The lower bids mean we have sufficient funds to fully build the project.”
Fuel prices were high and excavation companies were involved in many jobs in summer 2022. The university had originally received a single bid for the excavation work. By contrast several excavation companies competed for the later bid. Supply-chain constraints also have eased, leading to more affordable materials such as concrete, according to the university.
Construction of the milk barn should move quickly. But installation of the parlor equipment is expected to require more time.
Design for the project’s second phase is expected to be completed in the summer months, with the bid process occurring from September through November. Phase two will involve manure-handling facilities and lagoons, a maternity barn, a feed area, an office building, and structures to provide shade and wind protection for cows in a dry lot. Several pens for research purposes also are planned.
The improved budgetary outlook reopens the door to completing a third phase – a cross-ventilated barn capable of housing between 800 and 1,200 cows. The barn would provide greater cow comfort and would be useful in studies comparing productivity and environmental impacts of barn versus dry-lot production. Work on the barn would likely begin in 2025, gradually being increased in the first few years.
The Idaho State Legislature also passed funding for the university to hire a ruminant nutritionist, a forage specialist and an air-quality engineer working at the facility.
And Cargill and Redox Bio-Nutrients are making $500,000 donations toward the center, bringing total industry contributions for the project to almost $9 million.
The Idaho Dairymen’s Association contributed $2 million toward the purchase of farmland in Rupert, Idaho, to house the facility.
Research at the center is expected to help develop strategies to mitigate greenhouse-gas emissions from animals, housing areas, waste systems and in-field applications. Markets will be sought for dairy waste, which may be made into byproducts such as bioplastics and transportable fertilizers.
The facility will be designed with flexibility in mind. As the project receives additional funding more options will be possible to add extra components and address a wider variety of scientific and research questions, according to the university.
“The manure handling system is designed to be flexible so we can put in new components and test them as any new technology might come forward,” McGuire said. “We can also install a methane digester. If it works we can keep it in operation or unplug it and put something else in its place.”
The project already has generated more than $13 million in grant activity and supports the work of more than 30 graduate students and numerous undergraduates hired as research assistants. Visit uidaho.edu/research/entities/cafe for more information.