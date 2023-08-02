The descendants of the Freitag Farm live dispersed across the country and around the globe, from California to South Korea. They gather each year for a reunion at the old farm in Green County, Wisconsin, where they lease their acreage to a cash-grain farmer. As non-operating landowners, the newest generations of Freitags are considering what the most honorable way to steward the land is.
The Freitag Family Farm was founded in 1848 by their Swiss forbearers. Great-great-grandpa Nic Freitag carefully tended his apple orchard, grazed a herd of cows and made cheese. The farm was the site of the first Swiss-cheese factory in Wisconsin.
Agriculture has changed since he milked his herd. The Freitag Family Farm doesn’t currently include livestock or grass. The younger generation is asking about farming practices that keep the soil in place, promote biodiversity and use less chemicals than a corn-soybean system.
This year the Freitag Family Reunion included a visit to Greenfield Farm near Blanchardville, Wisconsin. Jason and Kris Gruenenfelder along with their five kids showed the Freitag family what a successful grazing operation looks like. The family is discussing the details of what it would take to transition to grazing, with help from Jason Gruenenfelder of Grassland 2.0 and staff from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation service.
It’s possible in a few years the sound of cows going out to pasture will once again be heard from the Freitag homestead. Anyone interested in grazing land in Green County, email alex.steussywilliams@wisc.edu for more information. Visit grasslandag.org for more information regarding grazing in general.
Alexandra Steussy-Williams is a communications specialist with Grassland 2.0 and the University of Wisconsin-Department of Agronomy. She received her master’s degree in agroecology from UW-Madison; she served for two years as Agri-View’s assistant editor.