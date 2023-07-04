BAYFIELD, Wis. – We often think we know our neighbors. But even the closest neighbors have qualities and talents that are often hidden from others in day-to-day life. Those hidden talents may come to the surface during community activities when we discover the neighborhood horseshoe-pitching champion. Or they may surface during emergencies when we find bravery, lifesaving skills and the ability to make decisions under pressure in folks we thought we knew for years.
North Wind Organic Farm nestles in the forest within the Fruit Loop near Bayfield. One cannot go much further north without splashing into Lake Superior. Since 1982 the farm has operated off-grid. Customers come from near and far to purchase organic vegetables, fruit, preserves and plants. Others come for traditional medicines made from wild plants and animals. Some come looking for tanned deer hides or maple syrup. The place and the wares hint at the attributes of the people who run it.
On a sunny afternoon Ann Rosenquist and Tom Galazyn took a break from fieldwork to talk about her recent adventure in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Out of about 43,000 applicants she was chosen to be one of 10 to participate in the 10th season of the popular television series “Alone.”
“We don’t watch much TV but somebody told us about this show five years ago,” she said. “We have watched every episode; we get excited when a new season comes out. We know some of the people who have been on the show. We go to a primitive-skills event in Arizona called Winter Count; 600 or so people show up. Some very skilled people teach classes on basket weaving, hide tanning, making pottery and other things.”
Both Rosenquist and Galazyn instruct at Winter Count. Her areas of expertise include archery, animal processing, bead and quill work, brain-tanning, buckskin and leather crafting, plant identification and use, plant medicine, and primitive cooking and foods. His include basketry, animal-processing, brain-tanning, buckskin and leather crafting, hide-tanning, nature awareness, plant identification and use, and night-sky navigation.
“I was down in Georgia with my dad after my mom passed away,” Rosenquist said. “We were going though photo albums; I had some free time and I decided to apply to be on Alone. A couple of days later I got a call and was told there was interest. So I obtained a smartphone and learned to use it. I got more comfortable in front of a camera. I’d never done a selfie in my life (but) I had to set up and film myself. I had to film myself doing things like building a shelter and building a fire with a bow drill.”
Galazyn said, “They had a boot camp too. They narrowed it down to about 25 people; because of COVID they did it online. There were 600 questions on a psychological test. She had to make a fire with a log, a knife and a baton. There were a lot of skills she had to demonstrate. And then we waited for the results.”
How does one prepare for the experience of being alone in a boreal wilderness?
Rosenquist said, “My whole life has been spent outside. I’m always outside, often alone. Farming is always different; you are always on your feet. There are no set ways of doing things because every year is different. We work hard and for long hours. I started going to Winter Count 12 years ago with Tom. Going to primitive-skills events has really helped me. We tan hides. We like building shelters and making fires. When you talk to people who do those things, sitting around the fire talking (and) going to classes, you learn new things. We do primitive-skills activities in our offseason from farming. Besides that we shovel snow. Since we have an overabundance of squirrels, we do squirrel-tanning as an introduction to brain-tanning or fat-tanning.”
Galazyn said, “We make clothing from the hides we tan.”
Rosenquist said, “It’s addicting to work with; I could make clothing from these hides all day. When I went out (to appear on Alone) I did take a lot of buckskin clothes. I tried to use all natural materials. A lot of time people go out in polyester; I’m against that. I try to be more natural.”
People are also reading…
What is it like to be alone in a boreal wilderness?
Rosenquist said, “I thought it was peaceful (in the wilderness). It was kind of stressful trying to decide what to do to survive. I knew food was important. I knew shelter was important. But which one do I do when, to use my time wisely? Sometimes I didn’t sleep because I was thinking about what to do. I wasn’t lonely for people; I had enough going on that I could have a conversation in my head. A little mouse came through my camp. I didn’t really want to eat him for the few calories he’d provide ... He wasn’t used to people and he was cute. A lot of gray jays were coming through and spying on me.
“Weirdly, since I was recording myself all day, the camera became another person. I found myself talking to the camera. It was somewhat annoying because the batteries would run out and it was like changing a diaper all the time. If I went anywhere I had to think about how long I’d be gone, how many cameras to take, how many batteries, how many memory cards. A few times hunting grouse I had to go back and get batteries.
“The environment was so stark. Basically there was moss, reindeer moss and other mosses. There were black spruce, a few birch trees and some types of berry plants. We were in northeast Saskatchewan near Reindeer Lake. It was incredible. There were a lot of rings in the trees even though they were small trees. There was Labrador tea everywhere; I drank a lot of that tea. Sweet gale was growing along the lake. I just loved the smell of it.
“Life in the wilderness was much more relaxing (than life in civilization). There were no phone calls (and) no people coming up our farm driveway. There were no sudden emergencies. There were no constraints on my time. Meal preparation was easy – and unnecessary if I lacked food. I could wander around in the middle of the night if I felt like it without disturbing anyone. It was really relaxing.
“I hoped it would go on and on and on. I became part of the land; it was my new home. I found moose droppings and bear droppings. An otter was yelling at me. The migratory birds were amazing; they were flying much higher than they do here. One night – I think they were snow geese – they flew over all night. The night sky was beautiful; there were northern lights. I saw bats. When the black spruce wave in the wind at night it is just magical.
“Flying to Reindeer Lake there was lake after lake; it was like we could see the curve of the earth. Everything sparkled. You could see beaver ponds backed up; and there is nobody there. No roads, no human habitation. It gave me hope. It seems like with climate change, which we see firsthand here on our farm, people have overrun the earth – but not up there.
“Everything about my experience being on Alone was great. The staff who create the show for the History Channel took care of us. They had medical staff and psychologists. They were all kind and wonderful people.”
Those of us who are unlikely to experience boreal wilderness can share the adventure Ann and her colleagues had by watching Alone. According to the History Channel, “The 10th season of The HISTORY Channel's popular survival series ‘Alone’ will push a new group of brave participants to the limit as they tap into their impressive survival skills in a fight to be the last person standing and win the $500,000 cash prize. Dropped in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada – home to predators including territorial black bear, wolves and also moose – the 10 survivalists will compete with each other, endure bone-chilling temperatures and face off against some of the largest animals in North America in an effort to last for as long as they can. With just 10 survival items per person and enough camera gear to self-document their experiences, this is the series’ toughest season yet. No camera crews. No gimmicks. ‘Alone’ is the ultimate test of human will.”
Who knows what talents and skills our neighbors possess? Those who visit North Wind Organic Farm in far-northern Wisconsin may have had an inkling. But now they will know.
Visit www.northwindorganicfarm.org and wintercountcamp.com and www.history.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.