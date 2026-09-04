Whitney Sawney
Native American Agriculture Fund
The Native American Agriculture Fund recently invested $9,499,315 in grants through its 2026 Requests for Applications cycle, funding 26 organizations and 28 total projects that expand farmer and rancher access to capital. The grants reach Community Development Financial Institutions, Tribal Nations and their instrumentalities, 501c3 nonprofit organizations, and educational institutions working across Indian Country.
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