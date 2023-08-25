Drought threatens agribusiness stability, reducing yields and potentially wiping out harvests. That affects everyone in agribusiness – from farms, fisheries and ranches to those in food production and distribution. Currently two-thirds of the state of Wisconsin is experiencing drought-like conditions.
Developing a risk-mitigation plan to minimize drought risk can help those in agribusiness prepare for conditions that are dryer than normal.
Raise awareness and increase education. – The agricultural industry is operating under considerable pressure because of labor shortages, increasing costs and heightened competition. So think about harnessing public-private partnerships established to encourage innovation and provide aid for droughts.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Environmental Quality Incentives Program, for example, aims to provide financial and technical assistance to agribusinesses. The program can offer different irrigation methods as well as help producers identify additional water-conservation methods, create soil additives and improve soil quality.
Also look into resources to help with employee management. That’s especially important for those with employees using H-2A visas. Employers who understand and know how to harness tools and resources available to manage their employees more effectively will help ensure that seasonal workers come back, saving time and resources on training.
Perform a risk-factor assessment. – Incorporating a risk-factor assessment – a historical study of drought – into a plan can help mitigate and prepare for drought challenges. It can help inform decision-making even if the intensity and probability of a drought can be difficult to predict.
There are five different methods that can help farmers reduce the overall impact of a drought.
• evaluation and improvement of existing irrigation systems
• residue and tillage management
• micro irrigation
• crop rotation
• creation of an irrigation schedule
Obtain government assistance. – Extreme heat, low water levels and even surging power that can cause rolling blackouts are factors that can impact producer ability to water crops. Taking advantage of available federal-government-assistance programs can help mitigate the financial losses of drought. And harnessing conservation programs help farmers become more resilient to it. For example the USDA’s Regional Conservation Partnership Program provides funding to help with climate-smart agriculture and conservation efforts. There’s also federal crop insurance available to help to mitigate risk, which can be especially beneficial for larger operations. The USDA’s Risk Management Agency provides financial assistance to farmers in drought-affected areas as well, which can be especially helpful for small agribusinesses.
Learn the early warning signs and identify risks. – There are two ways farmers and food manufacturers can help identify drought risk. The first is to monitor water levels; the second is to create an impact assessment. Implementing those two measures can help secure proper insurance and government assistance.
More tools are becoming available to obtain short-term and long-term weather outlooks – such as the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, which can assess weather as long as two weeks in advance. Those in agribusiness may want to consider purchasing their own moisture-evaluation tools to assess soil-water levels vs. depending on an outside vendor to perform the assessment.
Growers might also consider parametric coverage for crops that are otherwise uninsurable. Parametric coverage insures against an event happening, with payouts based on the magnitude of the weather event – no matter the damage to the crop or buildings.
Limiting the threat of a water shortage by incorporating drought-preventative measures such as those mentioned can help address drought-related risks.
Leif Erickson works directly with agribusinesses and farms to help structure insurance solutions and risk-management programs to protect their operations and mitigate their exposure to potential risks. He’s the Wisconsin Farm and Agribusiness leader for global insurance brokerage Hub International. He was born and raised on a small dairy farm near Blanchardville, Wisconsin, and has a true passion for agriculture. That background, along with eight years experience in commercial insurance, has helped him develop programs specifically tailored to agricultural operations. Visit hubinternational.com for more information.