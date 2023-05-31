“I’m definitely still a rookie,” said Brooke Bembenek, conservation-grazing analyst with Marathon County Conservation, Planning, and Zoning in Wisconsin.
It’s been a year since Bembenek assumed her role – making managed grazing a relevant and growing part of central-Wisconsin’s farming landscape. Her introduction to managed grazing began when she was an undergraduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. She applied for and received the opportunity to do her internship at the UW-Marshfield Agricultural Research Station. That’s when Jason Cavadini, currently the grazing-outreach specialist with the UW-Division of Extension, showed her around as the station’s then-assistant superintendent.
“We were on the Kubota driving around the farm and he asked me if I knew what the fencing supplies were and I didn’t,” Bembenek said. “Agriculture to me was corn and beans, not fence and pasture. (He then predicted,) ‘I guarantee you by the end of the summer all you will want is to have a career in managed grazing.’”
She then began her self-described “love affair” with grazing; she spent the summer learning the system as the Marshfield Agricultural Research Station began its first year utilizing managed grazing to feed the station’s dairy heifers.
One of Bembenek’s current projects is the re-start the Heart of Wisconsin Winter Grazing Conference. This year’s event took place April 4; it featured a broad range of speakers. After introducing herself in her opening remarks she talked about looking to the future and her goal of reviving the Central Wisconsin River Graziers Network. What followed was a full day of break-out sessions.
• Carl Wepking and Laura Paine talked about their work with Grassland 2.0. That’s a collaboration of producers, researchers, and public- and private-sector folks working to promote the varied benefits of grassland-based agriculture – including climate resiliency. In their presentation they highlighted how well-managed pastures compare to other cropping systems in terms of storing carbon, protecting water quality and other ecosystem services.
• Margaret Chamas, livestock-viability manager with Practical Farmers of Iowa, said sheep and goats aren’t just small cows; their nutritional needs differ from their bovine counterparts. She emphasized that creates opportunities for the creative farmer.
• Laura Paine talked about building a better beef herd, based on her prior career producing grass-fed beef on her and her husband’s 82-acre farm near Columbus, Wisconsin.
• Cavadini said proper nutrient levels are an essential part of pasture productivity. He asked fellow grass-based producers the question, “how do we first hit our stride with grazing and how do we build off that?”
• Derek Raspor is a resource conservationist who coordinates the Upper Fox-Wolf and Between the Lakes Demonstration Farm networks in northeast Wisconsin. He led a panel of farmers who discussed out-wintering strategies.
• Dr. Greg Brickner, veterinarian, a grazing specialist at Organic Valley led a breakout session regarding health challenges on pasture. He has experience as a career veterinarian and sheep farmer in his toolbox of knowledge. He led folks through common maladies associated with grazing livestock.
• Randy Cutler lives on a 207-acre farm near Milladore, Wisconsin. He raises sheep, beef, poultry and vegetables. He’s done everything from professional sheep-shearing to teaching high school agriculture and traveling overseas to teach farming. As the proprietor of Cutler Fence his mission is, he said, to work directly with farmers promoting rotational grazing.
• Cherrie Nolden is the owner of a reduced-input meat-goat- and sheep-production system that includes 150 goats – with the intention of growing to 400 to 600 goats. She has extensive experience with small ruminants. She also knows her way around draft horses and guard dogs.
Hunter Strebig of Morning Breeze Farm near Hortonville, Wisconsin, was a first-time conference attendee. He spent time in his youth on his grandparents’ farm and knew he wanted it to be part of his life, he said. He and his wife, Maggie Strebig, now raise Murray Gray cattle on the former dairy farm. They market 100 percent grass-fed beef that is certified-humanely raised by A Greener World. They have private customers and sell to a restaurant; they also raise pastured pigs for pork.
Sadie and Gerrid Franke of Half Moon Hill Farm &Winery near Athens, Wisconsin, said they found an out-wintering discussion useful because they’re searching for the most efficient way to out-winter their sheep with an intentionally small line of farm equipment. Farming was totally new to them when they bought a 32-acre farm in 2007. They produce pasture-raised lamb, beef and a little poultry. They’ve added a “mead hall” where they host public events on select dates – events that include wine and mead from homegrown berries and local honey. It was their ninth time attending the conference.
Looking back to her time at the research station, Bembenek said she had no idea Cavadini’s prediction that she’d want a career dedicated to managed grazing would be accurate.
“When I flushed ducks from the pasture, and saw turtles, leopard frogs, and bobolinks, it made me fall in love with agriculture and farming,” she said. “Grazing is a system that works symbiotically with the flora and fauna and I want to share that excitement and joy with others.”
If the enthusiasm present at this year’s conference was any indication, Bembenek is on the right track.
Visit fyi.extension.wisc.edu/grazres/ or contact Jason.cavadini@wisc.edu or 715-650-2748 for more information.
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.