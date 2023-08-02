Food insecurity recently reached 17 percent in the United States, matching the rate last reached in March 2022, according to the June Consumer Food Insights Report. The new report from the Purdue University-Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability features consumer changes in food spending as a result of a hypothetical recession and sentiments regarding artificial intelligence.
The Purdue center assesses food spending, consumer satisfaction and values, support of agricultural and food policies, and trust in information sources. Specialists conduct and evaluate survey results from 1,200 consumers across the United States.
“Overall there continues to be a similar narrative of extended upward pressure on food prices as we try to discern whether this stress has led to a tipping point where consumers are struggling to buy the foods that they want,” said Jayson Lusk, head of the Purdue University-Department of Agricultural Economics. “The 17 percent food-insecurity rate is up from 14 percent just two months ago, which isn’t necessarily far outside of the normal variation we have measured. However this increase could be concerning given the sum of external pressures being exerted on more vulnerable consumers.”
Pandemic-related boosts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ended in March. The increase in food insecurity could be a lag from households adjusting to the policy change. In the event of a recession consumers report that they’d reduce spending most on steak, pork and dining out. The results align with what Lusk said he’d expect to occur if incomes fell.
“Discretionary spending on eating out will go first if consumers have to face a recession,” he said. “Then people will cut back on more-expensive items that they can easily substitute in their diets – steak and bacon, for example. It’s interesting to see that the items with a large share of ‘does not apply’ are also largely items that will be cut back the most as many people are already choosing to forgo them.”
Survey results included several more findings.
• Reported food spending has increased by 2.1 percent from June 2022, which is less than the 6.7 percent government estimate of food inflation.
• Households making less than $50,000 annually are buying groceries online at a greater rate than other households.
• The COVID pandemic opened the online option to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program recipients, which evidently remains a key tool for a range of shoppers.
• Households making more than $100,000 annually are slightly greater risk-takers, which is reflected by a greater willingness to eat unwashed fruits and undercooked meat.
Consumers largely have positive or neutral feelings about applying artificial intelligence in the food and agriculture sectors.
“The artificial-intelligence questions are much more speculative since there aren’t yet widely known examples of artificial intelligence being used across the food system,” said Sam Polzin, a food and agriculture survey scientist at the center and co-author of the report. “People really don’t have enough information about artificial intelligence to have thoughtful positions, as seen in the large share of indifference.”
Fifty percent of consumers said they’d be “okay” with artificial intelligence helping them make food choices, which is generally considered a personal decision.
“This proportion might be indicative of how eager people are to make the ‘best’ choices,” Polzin said.
Annual inflation for 'food at home' declined to less than inflation for 'food away from home' in spring 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
“The highest earners are driving a larger share of the increase in food-away-from-home spending and have no clear reason to slow down,” Polzin said. “We’ll keep track of whether two different patterns emerge in which higher-income households continue to thrive while lower-income households might be forced to pull back.”
The report’s results about food behaviors align with other research showing that larger-wage consumers take greater risks than those earning less.
“The fact that higher earners report eating unwashed fruits, undercooked meat and raw dough slightly more often could reflect this risk-taking,” Polzin said.
Other reported food behaviors are fairly expected. Households with greater income, for example, will choose premium local and organic products more often than households with less income. They also often have more resources to track and understand food labeling or follow recycling and composting practices.
