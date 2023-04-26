Editor's note: The first part of this article was published in the April 20 issue of Agri-View.
Though the weather changes frequently in the middle part of the United States, adverse climate-related changes represent a serious risk to Midwest agriculture and could impair the region’s financial health – especially given the farm sector’s importance in the region. Furthermore the health of agriculture remains vital to the banking system of the region, with almost 30 percent of U.S. agricultural banks headquartered in the Seventh District of the Federal Reserve System. As a regulator of banks, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago has a keen interest in the performance of the banking sector and risks it may face, such as those generated by climate change that will impact agriculture.
Losses could be offset
There are several ways in which climate change could benefit Midwestern agriculture. Climate mitigation through changes in farming practices, leading to enhanced carbon sequestration in soil – for example by planting cover crops and reducing tillage of fields – could earn extra income for Midwestern producers to fortify their balance sheets in the face of climate change. Bolstering the revenue stream from agricultural land in that way may actually draw additional investor interest, keeping farmland values more than they otherwise would have been. Markets for the mitigation of climate change are still developing, so revenues from such activity have been minimal until now.
Another angle to consider is the role of agricultural productivity, which could delay or alter the results of climate change. States across the Midwest vary in the ability of their farms and ranches to innovate. Through the decades there have been dramatic increases in agricultural output, while labor and physical inputs have continued to be relatively constant. But benefits from new technologies and improved farming techniques may not be as feasible going forward, given declines in funding for public agricultural research. Private research, on the other hand, has met much of the slack, increasing agricultural productivity. So the agricultural sector may have the capacity to produce a lot more and more efficiently in the future.
People are also reading…
Although increased temperatures and more-variable precipitation could have major negative consequences for Midwest agriculture, these same shifts could also boost farm output across some horizons. During the latter half of the 21st century, wheat yields might increase – whereas corn and soybean yields would likely decline in most of the Midwest. But there is considerable uncertainty about these outcomes because seed technology could rapidly improve, leading to new more-drought-tolerant varieties of corn and soybeans. In addition there may be increased capital investment in irrigation. Similarly, for other agricultural products, there are likely to be major improvements in technology, along with the ability to apply knowledge in new ways that will at least ameliorate the adverse impacts of climate change.
Fed responds to agricultural risks
In the past the federal government has used ad hoc government-assistance programs to mitigate losses suffered by Midwestern agricultural producers from weather events. In response to the repeating nature of disasters striking agriculture, the USDA’s Risk Management Agency was created to administer the USDA’s Federal Crop Insurance Program, which uses private insurers to help manage agricultural risk.
Historically the Federal Crop Insurance Program only provided coverage for major crops but through the years additional products have been added – including some options to cover entire farms. As a result, the Federal Crop Insurance Program covers not only crops but also livestock and other agricultural products. From 1975 to 1994, Federal Crop Insurance Program loss ratios averaged 1.39. A loss ratio of more than 1 for a given year indicates that large payouts led to indemnities being greater than premiums paid by the agricultural producers and the federal government.
Yet after changes to the program, Federal Crop Insurance Program loss ratios averaged 0.85 from 1995 through 2019, helped by a reduced number of events leading to extraordinary indemnities. But the likelihood of more-frequent claims of large magnitudes under climate change could require adjustments to the Federal Crop Insurance Program in order to maintain its integrity through time.
Conclusion
As a regulator of banks and jointly responsible for monetary policy as part of the Federal Reserve System, the Chicago Fed conducts research to understand the risks of climate change for the economy of the nation and of the Midwest. Given the key role of agriculture in the region, the risks associated with climate change for Midwest agriculture are the focus of this article. Climate change will challenge agriculture in the Midwest as long-term shifts alter interactions among the normal risks associated with weather conditions. Midwestern agriculture will likely face more-extreme temperatures and precipitation – plus heat waves, more-frequent droughts, more-intense storms, more-serious disease outbreaks and wider spreading of invasive species. The changing climate will likely impede agricultural productivity in some areas, while there could be gains in other places – at least for a while. For instance double-cropping may expand into new areas, which will benefit operations that are able to grow a second crop. Midwestern farms and ranches remain in strong financial shape, especially considering the rapid increase in land values across the region recently. Government programs and insurance will assist in protecting the financial health of agricultural operations. Although risks to Midwest agriculture from climate change are a significant concern, the region will experience variation in the speed of events between various products and across localities, as well as in the ability to mitigate climate effects.
Notes – The Federal Financial Institutions Examinations Council uses a definition of agricultural banks as those commercial banks with agricultural loans representing at least 25 percent of total loans. The Seventh District of the Federal Reserve System comprises the northern portions of Illinois and Indiana, southern Wisconsin, the lower peninsula of Michigan and the entire state of Iowa. For this analysis we are looking at the eight-state region of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin.
Visit www.chicagofed.org for more information.
David B. Oppedahl is a policy adviser with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, one of 12 regional Reserve Banks that, along with the Board of Governors in Washington, D.C., make up the nation’s central bank. The Chicago Reserve Bank serves the Seventh Federal Reserve District, which encompasses the northern portions of Illinois and Indiana, southern Wisconsin, the Lower Peninsula of Michigan and the state of Iowa. In addition to participation in the formulation of monetary policy, each Reserve Bank supervises member banks and bank holding companies, provides financial services to depository institutions and the U.S. government, and monitors economic conditions in its district. Visit www.chicagofed.org for more information.