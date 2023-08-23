BARABOO, Wis. – Ken and Travis Pierce, father and son, have made Hereford genetics a full-time endeavor. There are opportunities in the seedstock business but success takes a while, Ken Pierce said. In the industry for more than 50 years, he should know.
He started with two Hereford heifers while he was still in high school. After graduating he bought a dozen more cows in 1971. And in just three years he and his father, Jim Pierce, had 45 Herefords.
“But then we got rid of them,” Ken Pierce said.
They weren’t of the best quality and because he wanted to raise Herefords for a living they wouldn’t work, he said.
So he and his father set their sights on new Hereford breeding stock. They purchased cattle from Tjardes Farms near Gibson City, Illinois. Those cattle had good udders and raised big calves. They also had good feet and legs to graze the Pierce’s pasture near the Baraboo River, he said.
As they began expanding their herd, his mother, Elaine Pierce, dubbed the farm “Pierce’s Hereford Haven.” The Pierces spread the word about their Hereford breeding stock by showing cattle, starting at county fairs and the Wisconsin State Fair. In the 1970s and 1980s it wasn’t unusual for there to be more than 130 Hereford cattle in the state’s open show, Ken Pierce said.
He also showed Herefords at the American Royal Cattle Show in Kansas City, Missouri, and the North American International Livestock Exposition in Louisville, Kentucky. His sons, Travis and Jim, also showed while involved with FFA, 4-H and the National Junior Hereford Association.
Travis Pierce, now 37, continued to show cattle in open shows, including the World Beef Expo in West Allis, Wisconsin. But he hasn’t shown much since COVID-19 hit, he said.
“We still show a bit, but not like we had,” he said. “It’s a big commitment.”
Pierce’s Hereford Haven has built a solid customer base through the years; most of its sales are now through private treaty. Spencer Baker of Baker Hereford Farm near Rochester, Minnesota, has for about 15 years purchased genetics from Pierce’s Hereford Haven. Baker said he was impressed by their Hereford bull Authentic, which was named Supreme Champion Bull at the 2007 Minnesota State Fair. And the bull – KJ C&L BJ 204 Authentic 2945 – was the Grand Champion of the 2007 American Royal National Show.
Baker purchased one of the bull’s daughters – Eye Candy.
“She was a powerful cow, and I sold some of her offspring to buyers in California and her embryos to New York,” he said.
Debbie Bacon and her family raise purebred Herefords at Bacon Cattle and Sheep near Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Her children and Travis Pierce showed together at the Hereford Junior National shows, she said. The Bacon family has been purchasing genetics from Pierce’s Hereford Haven for several years.
“The Pierces are doing (Hereford breeding) right and are making a living from it,” she said. “And their honesty and integrity are second to none.”
The Pierces maintain about 100 head of cows. Counting offspring, they have more than 200 head of cattle.
“We stick to that number,” Ken Pierce said. “We strive for quality over quantity.”
The Pierces sell per year an average of 25 bulls and 50 to 60 females. Their cattle have been sold to buyers across the United States. They also have recently shipped embryos and semen to buyers in Brazil and China.
The Pierces began using embryo transfers in the 1980s. Travis Pierce also uses artificial insemination and in vitro fertilization technologies. He said in vitro fertilization enables him to do tasks like select for all females. The farm’s genetics undergo deoxyribonucleic – DNA – testing to ensure there are no genetic defects.
The Pierces own 200 acres with pastures comprised of native species. They also frost-seed clover.
“In my 52 years here, we’ve never fed hay in the summer,” Ken Pierce said. “The cattle forage (plant) material on our bottom land that other breeds won’t touch. We handle cows like they’d be handled in a commercial herd.”
With commercial herds in mind the Pierces focus on selecting for carcass quality, particularly good marbling, he said.
“We’ve had great feedback on that,” he said.
With their focus on repeat customers, the Pierces are committed to the seedstock business for the long haul.
Visit facebook.com/piercesherefordhaven and facebook.com/hereford.org and baconcattleandsheep.com for more information.
